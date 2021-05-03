South Coast Hospice Thrift Store is revitalizing and reorganizing, providing 10 new positions that will also help our local economy. Work is also being done on the donation processing center to increase the capacity and efficiency of the stocking process.
The thrift store has been operating since 1995 to provide funds for hospice patients who are without insurance, or whose insurance doesn’t cover the full costs of their care. Since moving to the current location in 2007, it has received the honor of being voted the #1 thrift store in the community every year.
Store Manager Vicki Pirtle attributes the success of the store over the years to the many incredible volunteers and dedicated staff that work hard to ensure it is a clean and friendly environment. She also states, “And we couldn’t have done it without the generous support of the community who donate goods to help our cause”.
The store has also had its share of challenges recently. As a result of the generosity of the community, the organization had to find an additional site to store and process donations, adding to its costs. When the recycling programs shut down, there was a tremendous increase of items being left that were unusable, resulting in large fees to dispose of the refuse. Add the COVID-19 impact of having to close the store to make renovations, remove sections of goods and restrict traffic, and the store was not aiding in its purpose of providing funds for hospice patients’ care. This led the organization to take a hard look at the store and its future.
Lorell Durkee, CEO of South Coast Hospice, also realized how much the community depended on the store.
“While we were closed, we received countless calls asking when we would reopen,” she said. “Not only do people rely on our store for low cost goods, but it served as a gathering spot for many, especially the seniors in our community.”
Durkee also noted that the store helped the clients of many local agencies and charities.
“We have been giving warm clothing, furnishing and goods to The Devereaux Center, local veterans groups and many others so they can help their clients who are in desperate need,” she said.
Responding to the community’s needs, research was conducted and a two-year business plan was created to reduce costs, increase sales and re-establish the sustainability of the store.
Durkee and the South Coast Hospice Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve going forward with investing in the revitalization of the thrift store. The pandemic resulted in a few lost positions due to attrition. However, new positions are needed to achieve the goals that have been outlined.
As a result, South Coast Hospice has 10 part-time and full-time job opportunities at the thrift store and Airport Processing Center. Anyone interested in applying for these positions can go to www.schospice.org for job descriptions and applications.
The store will also resume free pick-ups of donations of furniture and goods when the new staff are hired and trained. Prior to the pandemic, this service was very popular and often booked out a week or more in advance.
South Coast Hospice remains extremely appreciative of the generous community support it has received. The organization will be seeking grants and donations to help with the project. It is also seeking the donation of a warehouse and equipment to safely move contents. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Vicki at 541-269-9611.
