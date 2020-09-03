Overwhelmed by the generosity of the community
NORTH BEND — When South Coast Hospice had to close its Thrift Store due to the pandemic back in March, officials had no idea it would not be able to reopen until August. According to Lorell Durkee, CEO of South Coast Hospice, the organization received many calls during that time as to when shoppers could return and donors could drop items off.
“We were humbled by how many people really enjoyed shopping there and conversing with our staff and volunteers," Durkee said.
On its first opening week, it became apparent how many missed the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store, and not just for shopping. Vicki Crawford, manager at the store, reports that the donations of goods have been pouring in from hospice supporters who saved all their donations until the store reopened.
To ensure continued COVID-19 safety measures are in place, the store is quarantining items for three days before placing out for sale. Due to this abundance, Durkee said the store is in need of space to house the items.
“We need either a warehouse, or a plot of land where we could place a connex or two for our truck to access," she said. "To keep our store prices as low as possible, we would be appreciative if the space could be donated or rented at a low rate.”
For those who wish to donate, drop-offs are accepted on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at the store, which is located at 1955 Meade St. Sales from the store help to support South Coast Hospice patient care and grief support for those who have lost a loved one.
To offer support or obtain more information, contact Durkee at 541-269-2986.
