A shopper looks over items earlier this month at the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store on Meade Street in North Bend. The store will remain open but patrons are asked to keep a healthy distance from one another due to the COVID-19 virus.

 Ed Glazar, The World

COOS COUNTY — South Coast Hospice announced Tuesday, March 17 that it’s taking extra precautions due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

According to a press release from South Coast Hospice, its care team staff has begun limiting exposure to COVID-19 by becoming available via telephone 24/7 and only making home visits when necessary.

“When visiting, our team members will enter homes wearing eye protection, masks, and gloves to prevent the spread of any virus to our patients,” wrote South Coast Hospice Executive Director Lorell Durkee. “Our staff have been instructed to not report to work if they have any symptoms of any illness.”

The hospice is currently monitoring reports from the Oregon Health Authority, Coos Health and Wellness and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep up with the latest COVID-19 updates and information.

It is also following all state and federal guidelines in response to the coronavirus and have canceled all bereavement and support groups as well as trainings, events and classes through April 8.

If necessary, officials will extend the date further. Anyone in need of bereavement or grief support can still call the hospice at 541-269-2986 and ask for Mia.

“At this time the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store will remain open and asking patrons to keep a healthy distance from one another,” wrote Durkee. “To limit our contact in the community, we will not be picking up donations from people’s homes or businesses nor making deliveries as of March 23 until further notice.”

Donations are still being accepted at the back of the store. The hospice is requesting that all donations be free of contact with anyone or anything that could be contagious.

“Thank you for understanding and working with us to help our patients, their families, and the community during this difficult time,” wrote Durkee.

