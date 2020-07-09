COOS BAY — For those wondering, South Coast Hospice is still operating, providing services daily to community members who require end-of-life care with dignity.
In addition to hospice services, the nonprofit organization also operates the South Coast Hospice Thrift Store which, according to CEO Lorell Durkee, many have inquired about and want to know when it will reopen.
"The first thing we want our community neighbors to know, is thank you," Durkee said in a press release. "Thank you for the countless calls to ask when we’re opening and that you have donations. We love to hear that and glad that we are missed, but unfortunately still cannot reopen."
"Although the Governor has lifted the closure on small businesses we fear it will return and with the increased number of COVID-19 cases across the State of Oregon, we still do not believe that the threat of the virus is contained and that places both our staff and our customers at risk," Durkee added. "We continue to say that our staff are very important to us and hope to have all of them return and we are staying in communication with all of them."
Durkee said South Coast Hospice is reevaluating every two weeks the possibility of reopening its thrift store and hopes to be open soon. The thrift store was set to reopen until the COVID-19 cases started to climb to unsafe numbers, which caused South Coast Hospice to re-think the decision.
"We thank everyone for doing their part to decrease the growing COVID cases across the state," Durkee said. "Keep an eye out for further information to follow."
The Pay It Forward program will continue. Member nonprofits and agencies can contact South Coast Hospice at the office, 541-269-2986 or email sch@schospice.org to submit requests for needed items. Organizations that have not signed up yet for the program can contact them for a simple form to fill out and submit.
Meanwhile, there will be two staff members in the thrift store to provide security, work on projects and fulfill the needs of the Pay It Forward organizations. Staff has used the time the store has been closed to make changes both inside and out and are looking forward to being able to open the doors once again.
"We ask that people take their donations elsewhere for the moment," Durkee said. "When we do open we will not have the open space for all the donations we expect."
As the Thrift Store provides 17% of South Coast Hospice's revenue for patient care services, the organization is currently seeking financial donations to help them through the COVID-19 crisis. Contact Doreen Kelly at 541-297-3241 or d.kelly@schospice.org to help. South Coast Hospice is experiencing an increase in patient referrals and plans to continue to provide care and support to some of the area's most vulnerable community members.
The South Coast Hospice care team staff will make home visits as necessary to limit exposure and will be available by phone 24/7. When visiting, team members will enter homes wearing eye protection, masks and gloves to prevent the spread of any virus to patients. Staff has been instructed to not report to work if they have symptoms of illness. South Coast Hospice is monitoring reports from the Oregon Health Authority, Coos Health and Wellness and the CDC for the latest information and following all state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19.
In addition, all bereavement and illness support groups, trainings, events and classes have been canceled until it is safe to resume. Those in need of bereavement or grief support can call the office at 541-269-2986 and ask for Mia.
"Thank you for understanding and working with us to help our patients, their families and the community during this difficult time," Durkee said.
