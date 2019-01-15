COOS BAY — South Coast Head Start is now accepting applications for the 2018-19 preschool and early Head Start program for qualifying families.
South Coast Head Start offers a fun, researched-based curriculum. They offer free and healthy meals, child development, nutrition and health screenings with follow-up support for all enrolled children. Potty training is not required. Services are for pregnant mothers to children age 5.
For more information or to enroll, call 541-888-3717 or find South Coast Head Start on Facebook.