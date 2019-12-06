COOS BAY — South Coast Gospel Mission would like you to know that: If you’re hungry – we’d like to feed you; If you need a warm jacket – we’d like to clothe you; and We’re here to share what we have with you.
You are invited to Christmas Dinner at the South Coast Gospel Mission from 1-3 p.m. on Christmas Day. Come enjoy the endless buffet of traditional delights.
You also will enjoy the live entertainment and receive a free gift from Santa and his Elf.
The Mission doesn't want anyone to go hungry this holiday.
The Mission is located behind Coos Bay Toyota, at 1999 N. Seventh St., Coos Bay.
Have questions? Call 541-269-5017.
Financial support to purchase the food and supplies needed for those less fortunate is always appreciated but especially this time of year.
Check out the services we provide for the homeless at www.southcoastgospelmission.org.