South Coast Gospel Mission has a message for the community: If you’re hungry – we can feed you. If you need a warm jacket – we’ll clothe you. If you’re looking for a fresh start, and want the chance to live a free and happy life, South Coast Gospel Mission will help you.
The mission invited the community to join them for a free Thanksgiving Dinner. While there, the mission will be happy to talk about your new beginnings.
Dinner is from 4:30-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the mission, which is located behind Toyota, at 1999 N. 7th St, Coos Bay.
For more information, call 541-269-5017.
If you don’t need help, consider a financial donation so the mission can purchase the food and supplies needed for those less fortunate during the holiday season.
You can also donate online and check out the services the mission provides for the homeless at www.southcoastgospelmission.org.
