The Southern Oregon Coast GIS user group (SCUG) is holding its first meeting since 2020 on GIS day to celebrate and share the amazing world of geographic data. The group plans to discuss the history of GIS work followed by a brainstorming session of future initiatives and partnerships. Cake and coffee will be provided.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meeting on Wednesday, November 16, from 11 a.m.- noon at the South Slough Reserve Visitor Center, located 4.5 miles south of Charleston on Seven Devils Road.

