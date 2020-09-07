SOUTH COAST — Local candidates have filed for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. This is the final and official list of those who have filed and the order they will appear on the ballot. Ballots will be mailed by the Coos County Elections Deparment on Oct. 15 and are due by 8 p.m. on election day. No postage is required.
Coos County
County candidates:
Commissioner - Position 1:
Katy Eymann
Robert (Bob) Main (incumbent)
Treasurer:
Steve Scheer
Megan Simms (incumbent)
Coos Soil and Water Conservation District
Zone 1 (four-year term): Adela Villers
Zone 2 (two-year term): Cindy Gant
Zone 3 (four-year term): Charlie Waterman
Zone 4 (four-year term): Michael Clary
Zone 5 (two-year term): no candidate filed
Coos County cities
Coos Bay
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Joe Benetti (incumbent)
Steven St. Matthew McSweeny
Mark Daily
Council candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
Drew Farmer (incumbent)
Stephanie Kilmer (incumbent)
Lucinda DiNovo (incumbent)
Cody Skoff
Cameron Langley
Jim Kingsley
NORTH BEND
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Jessica Engelke (current city councilor)
James Rose
Council candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
Levi Clow
Eric Gleason
Pat Goll
Ron Kutch
Timm Slater (incumbent)
Jonathan Vinyard
Susanna Noordhoff
BANDON
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Mary Schamehorn (incumbent)
Nancy Evans
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
Geri Procetto (incumbent)
Brian Vick (incumbent)
Patrick Salandro
Robin Boyan
Geoffrey Smith
COQUILLE
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Matt Rowe (current city councilor)
Sam Flaherty
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
Paul Recanzone
Julie Nighswonger (incumbent)
John Cooper
Jay Westrum
MYRTLE POINT
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Bill Schaefer (incumbent)
Mike West
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):
Michael S. Hogan (incumbent)
Gary Sullivan (incumbent)
Mike Wood (incumbent)
LAKESIDE
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
James Edwards (incumbent)
Michael Lendahl
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):
Thomas Miller (incumbent)
Donald Nuss
Kenneth Ireland
Michael Armstrong
POWERS
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Robert Kohn (incumbent)
Michael W. Maffei
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):
Wanda L. Blanton (incumbent)
James Clauson (incumbent)
Ben F. Drake (incumbent)
Douglas County
REEDSPORT
Mayoral candidates (two-year term):
Linda McCollum (incumbent - unopposed)
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
DeeDee Murphy (incumbent)
Jeffrey W. Vanier
Joe F. Liedtky
Curry County
PORT ORFORD
Mayoral candidates (four-year term):
Pat Cox (current city councilor)
Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):
Tim Pogwizd (current mayor)
Gary Burns (incumbent who was appointed to fill a vacant position two years ago)
Gregory Tidey
Kim Nye
