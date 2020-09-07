Ballots

Coos County Elections Office.

SOUTH COAST — Local candidates have filed for the upcoming General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. This is the final and official list of those who have filed and the order they will appear on the ballot. Ballots will be mailed by the Coos County Elections Deparment on Oct. 15 and are due by 8 p.m. on election day. No postage is required.

Coos County

County candidates:

Commissioner - Position 1:

Katy Eymann

Robert (Bob) Main (incumbent)

Treasurer:

Steve Scheer

Megan Simms (incumbent)

Coos Soil and Water Conservation District

Zone 1 (four-year term): Adela Villers

Zone 2 (two-year term): Cindy Gant

Zone 3 (four-year term): Charlie Waterman

Zone 4 (four-year term): Michael Clary

Zone 5 (two-year term): no candidate filed

Coos County cities

Coos Bay

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Joe Benetti (incumbent)

Steven St. Matthew McSweeny 

Mark Daily

Council candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

Drew Farmer (incumbent)

Stephanie Kilmer (incumbent)

Lucinda DiNovo (incumbent)

Cody Skoff

Cameron Langley

Jim Kingsley

NORTH BEND

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Jessica Engelke (current city councilor)

James Rose 

Council candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

Levi Clow 

Eric Gleason 

Pat Goll 

Ron Kutch

Timm Slater (incumbent)

Jonathan Vinyard

Susanna Noordhoff

BANDON

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Mary Schamehorn (incumbent)

Nancy Evans 

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

Geri Procetto (incumbent)

Brian Vick (incumbent)

Patrick Salandro 

Robin Boyan 

Geoffrey Smith 

COQUILLE

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Matt Rowe (current city councilor)

Sam Flaherty 

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

Paul Recanzone 

Julie Nighswonger (incumbent)

John Cooper 

Jay Westrum 

MYRTLE POINT

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Bill Schaefer (incumbent)

Mike West

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):

Michael S. Hogan (incumbent)

Gary Sullivan (incumbent)

Mike Wood (incumbent)

LAKESIDE

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

James Edwards (incumbent)

Michael Lendahl

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):

Thomas Miller (incumbent)

Donald Nuss

Kenneth Ireland

Michael Armstrong

POWERS

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Robert Kohn (incumbent)

Michael W. Maffei

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three seated):

Wanda L. Blanton (incumbent)

James Clauson (incumbent)

Ben F. Drake (incumbent)

Douglas County

REEDSPORT

Mayoral candidates (two-year term):

Linda McCollum (incumbent - unopposed)

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

DeeDee Murphy (incumbent)

Jeffrey W. Vanier

Joe F. Liedtky

Curry County

PORT ORFORD

Mayoral candidates (four-year term):

Pat Cox (current city councilor)

Councilor candidates (four-year term, top three are seated):

Tim Pogwizd (current mayor)

Gary Burns (incumbent who was appointed to fill a vacant position two years ago)

Gregory Tidey

Kim Nye

