COOS BAY – South Coast Food Shares is hard at work planning, developing and implementing opportunities for the vulnerable populations to have access to food during the ever-changing COVID-19 crisis.

The organization is working with stakeholders throughout the region to create solutions. As a program of Oregon Coast Community Action, the food share plans to continue providing food to the food pantries, meal sites, produce programs, and other groups it partners with. They plan to continue monitoring the food support network and make any adjustments as needed.

The most up to date information about the program’s response can be found at www.orcca.us/covid-19-resources. Donations can also be made through the ORCCA website.

If community members have information on resources not included on the list, they can be emailed at southcoastfoodshare@orcca.us.

