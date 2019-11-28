South Coast community gives thanks

World reporter Adam Robertson asked people at the Pony Village Mall what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Karen Wanke
Family is the main thing. God and family.
Aaron Wanke
God and family.
Teresa Tate
I love this community, I really do. I work for a great company.
Terry McDonald
Oh. Friends and family.
Barb Shreckengost
I'm thankful for friends and family.
Mike Lockbaum
Family and a job, definitely.