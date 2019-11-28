You are the owner of this article.
People of The World

South Coast community gives thanks

World reporter Adam Robertson asked people at the Pony Village Mall what they are thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Karen Wanke

Family is the main thing. God and family.

Aaron Wanke

God and family.

Teresa Tate

I love this community, I really do. I work for a great company.

Terry McDonald

Oh. Friends and family.

Barb Shreckengost

I'm thankful for friends and family.

Mike Lockbaum

Family and a job, definitely.

Reporter Adam Robertson can be reached at 541-297-3590, or by email at adam.robertson@theworldlink.com.

