NORTH BEND — Musicians from all around the country are making their way to North Bend this weekend to kickoff and celebrate the annual South Coast Clambake Music Festival.
This festival, which is being held at the Mill-Casino Hotel & RV Park, will feature a number of bands from a wide range of musical genres including big band, doo-wop and jazz.
As part of its tradition, the bands will perform simultaneously at The Mill-Casino in four different rooms from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15.
A jam-packed weekend full of music, Jim Ring, the vice president of the Clambake Music Festival board, said the festival will go on as planned despite recent concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We’re following directives from the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority and so is The Mill-Casino,” said Ring. “We’re reminding everyone to wash their hands a lot and to not touch their face. It’s going to be a great party.”
This year’s festival will feature three new bands: Ellis Dyson and the Shambles, Black Market Trust and Steve Lucky and the Rumba Bums. It’ll also feature a number of dance lessons and demonstrations as well as performances from hometown favorites such as Bay City Swing and Young Bucs.
For music enthusiasts interested in previewing the event, a pre-festival warm up party will take place Thursday, March 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the casino.
According to its website, the South Coast Clambake Music Festival, a non-profit organization, works to improve the economic, cultural and educational development of the South Coast by promoting and preserving America’s music.
As part of the festival and its Youth Music Education Fund, organizers also sponsored and scheduled performances to take place in schools throughout Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon and Coquille.
Gino & the Lone Gunmen, a three-member band from Temecula, California, will travel around Coos County with Ring as part of the program to educate and reach out to students who are interested in learning more about music.
Anyone interested in learning more about the South Coast Clambake Music Festival, visit its website at www.clambakejazz.com. Tickets can be purchased online, at the doors or by phone at 541-267-7665.
“We hope people are ready to have a great time and listen to some great music,” said Ring.
