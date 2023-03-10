South Coast Clambake Music Festival returns this weekend

Coos County High School students will be kicking off the music festival on Friday morning. This includes band members from North Bend High School. The South Coast Clambake Music Festival has a goal to introduce young people to live performance music and to support local music programs.

 Contributed photo

South Coast Clambake Music Festival organizers are telling community members to get ready to party. The longtime event is back this weekend.

For more than three decades the South Coast Clambake Music Festival has entertained thousands in the Northwest. The musical extravaganza features bands from across the United States who play everything from traditional jazz to 50s rock, including swing, doo-wop, blues, big band and Zydeco dancers.

Local band "The Throttles"

Local band "The Throttles," will be performing in the South Coast Music Festival for the first time this year. The band members are a mix of coworkers and friends from the North Bend School District who got together in 2020. They perform a mix of folk, rock and bluegrass music.


