South Coast Clambake Music Festival returns this weekend

Coos County High School students will be kicking off the music festival on Friday morning. This includes band members from North Bend High School. The South Coast Clambake Music Festival has a goal to introduce young people to live performance music and to support local music programs.
Local band "The Throttles," will be performing in the South Coast Music Festival for the first time this year. The band members are a mix of coworkers and friends from the North Bend School District who got together in 2020. They perform a mix of folk, rock and bluegrass music.
South Coast Clambake Music Festival organizers are telling community members to get ready to party. The longtime event is back this weekend.
For more than three decades the South Coast Clambake Music Festival has entertained thousands in the Northwest. The musical extravaganza features bands from across the United States who play everything from traditional jazz to 50s rock, including swing, doo-wop, blues, big band and Zydeco dancers.
While the word “Clambake” is in the name of the festival – visitors shouldn't be expecting mollusks. Clambake is an old time musical term for a jam session. It's all about the music at this festival.
“We a great mix of bands,” said Mary Ring, Clambake Music Festival board member.
She said festival organizers invite bands that play music you can dance to.
“We have the most fun. We put on a party and our biggest goal is for everyone to have a good time,” Ring said.
The festival runs through the weekend at The Mill Casino. Longtime music festival fans can expect a lineup of great bands, energetic dancers and a flood of out of town guests in the community.
Festival-goers will also get to see local musicians play in the event.
North Bend High School band director Amber Yester said she's been teaching here for 17-years and has been bringing her students to the festival ever since she started.
“I think it's such great event for our area and a unique opportunity to see all of these bands come together,” she said. “It has morphed from a jazz festival to a music festival. There are lots of different bands coming in with a lot of different styles.”
This year, Yester will be playing in the festival with five other local musicians in their band “The Throttles.”
The Throttles play a mix of folk, rock and bluegrass music.
“We are all friends and/or coworkers from the North Bend School District that got together in 2020. This is our first time playing in the Clambake and we are super excited that they asked us to be involved,” Yester said.
The band leader suspected her students would also get a kick out of seeing their teacher perform on stage.
“I'm always in front of them as a director, but this is a chance for them to see me as a musician - which is pretty cool,” she said.
The music festival started in the mid ‘80’s after several local musicians discussed the idea of holding a jazz festival in the Coos Bay-North Bend area.
Frosty West, Bob Downer and Ron Carpani, members of a popular west coast festival band called “The Coos Bay Clambake Jazz Band,” started the ball rolling to get the community interested. The purpose was to perpetuate and preserve America's original music by showcasing it to the public and introducing it to area youth – all while providing an economic boon to the community.
Today, these objectives remain.
One of the main goals of the festival is to introduce young people to live performance music and support local youth music programs.
A selection of Clambake Festival bands play at local elementary and secondary schools throughout the week before the festival. Then on Friday, March 10 from 10 to 2 p.m. high school bands from Bandon, Coquille, Marshfield and North Bend will perform for the public at the Mill Casino.
These youth performances kick off the event.
After they play, the wide-array of festival musicians will take the stage at three different venues within the Casino. They perform throughout the day Friday, all day and night Saturday and again on Sunday.
A variety of ticket options are available for the event.
For more information, including a performance schedule and description of the bands, go to the Clambake Music Festival website and their Facebook page.
