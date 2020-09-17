SOUTH COAST — Some parts of the Siuslaw National Forest will reopen noon Friday, including certain sites in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, according to a release from the National Forest Service.
Many sites will remain closed due to downed trees and other safety hazards which came from historic windstorms this month, the release said. The general forest area, and many forest roads, will reopen.
In the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, dispersed use will be permitted, and some developed campsites will be open.
The Forest Service will maintain a list of open sites, and visitors are asked to confirm their desired sites are open before leaving home by calling a Siuslaw National Forest office or checking the conditions report at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/siuslaw/recreation.
Throughout the forest, campfires and the use of other possible ignition sources will still be prohibited due to extreme fire danger, according to the release. Fires under those conditions could start quickly and spread furiously, according to Forest Service information.
"It was a historic confluence of events that necessitated closing the forest last week," Forest Supervisor Robert Sanchez said in the release.
