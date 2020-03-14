SOUTH COAST – The spring beach cleanup for the SOLVE program has been rescheduled in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
“The health and safety of Oregon’s communities has always been a priority to SOLVE,” states Kris Carico, Chief Executive Officer of SOLVE, in their letter to volunteers. “Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, there will be changes regarding our upcoming events.”
The statewide Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup has been rescheduled for July 5.
Five projects were scheduled for March 28 in the south coast area. Cleanups are planned at Horsfall Beach, Umpqua Dunes Beach, Siltcoos Outlet Beach, the Oregon Dunes, Bandon Beach, and Bastendorff Beach.
SOLVE asks people who were signed up for any of the volunteer projects to keep an eye out for email updates. There may be updates over the next few days as SOLVE and its community partners check in on the situation.
Volunteers will receive automated emails if an event they signed up for is cancelled. They can also reach out to project leaders directly by email or through the project webpage.
SOLVE advises that people feeling sick stay home. They also advise project leaders to incorporate additional measures, such as providing vinyl gloves; sanitizing tools; scheduling events near where water and soap is available; stagger check-in times to avoid crowds; and ask volunteers to pre-register for events.
For those still planning to attend an event, cleanups typically go for approximately three hours. Volunteers will meet at specified locations, then spread out to clean up litter, trash that came in on the tide, and sift sand for microplastics as well as other small pieces of debris.
“Help us protect marine life and maintain the beauty of our coast,” states the SOLVE website’s description of the projects.
Volunteers can be 13 years or older, though youths must be accompanied by an adult.
Please note that some beaches have restricted areas due to Snowy Plover nesting season. SOLVE asks that volunteers respect signs and roped off areas. They also ask that dogs be kept on leashes.
For more information on the projects, visit the solve website at www.solveoregon.org.
