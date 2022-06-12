On Saturday, June 18 at 11 am, the North Bend Public Library presents Solo Camping without Tears or Fears with local solo camper, Gail Elber.
Gail enjoys solo camping as it allows her to hike at her own pace, but she admits it can be daunting the first time out. Her talk is intended to highlight the skills she finds necessary for these ventures, and the lessons she’s learned regarding planning, packing, and talking with family and friends who want to send her articles on bear attacks. She also wants to help those who are interested to gain confidence in their outdoor skills and how to be comfortable and safe in the wilderness.
This program will be live in the NBPL meeting room.
This is part of NBPL’s adult summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” As the first Saturday in the program NBPL has a busy schedule: Laughter Yoga is from 9:30 to 10:15, Gail’s program at 11, and at 2 pm magician Jay Frasier will kick off the children’s summer program.
Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at northbendoregon.us/library
