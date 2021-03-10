Southwestern Oregon Community College welcomes professor Craig DeForest of Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo., to explore solar wind.
DeForest will discuss the exploration of our heliospheric environment and the solar wind with the new PUNCH mission.
A free livestream is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 11. It is open to all students, faculty, staff and interested community members and can be viewed at: https://livestream.com/swocc/physicsandastronomy2020-21.
“The solar corona and solar wind are intimately connected, but have, to date, been studied in very different ways,” DeForest said in a preview of his talk. “Two NASA missions are working to unify the fields of coronal physics and solar wind phyisics.”
The Parker Solar Probe is bring direct sampling to the solar corona.
The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) is an in-development mission to bring imaging techniques outward into the solar wind itself.
DeForest said PUNCH, in particular, yields a global and cross-scale perspective on solar wind phenomena, which complements the ground truth of direct local measurement by PSP during its perhelia.
About three months after a planned 2024 launch, the four PUNCH small satellites will form a planet-sized wide-field camera with a 90-degree wide field of view centered on the Sun in all directions.
The mission will use sensitive photometric imaging to study the origins of the young solar wind as it disconnects from the corona and polarization measurements to track space-weather-relevant disturbances in 3D through the heliosphere.
DeForest plans to describe and illustrate the PUNCH science objectives and approach, discuss how they interact with current results coming from Parker Solar Probe and provide updates on the status of the mission moving toward preliminary design review in the spring of 2021.
For more information about this and other physics and astronomy events, contact professor Aaron Coyner by email at aaron.conyer@socc.edu or phone at 541-294-5992.
The SWOCC physics department thanks the SWOCC Foundation and interested community donors who help make the Physics and Astronomy Lecture Series possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In