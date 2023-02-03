Coos County Jail

The Coos County Jail has not been able to have social visitation for Adults in Custody (AIC’s) for over two years due to health and safety issues arising from COVID-19, staffing shortages, and logistical issues.

The Corrections Staff know how important it is for both AIC’s and families to keep in contact and have been working diligently to restore social visitation. The Corrections Division is excited to announce that effective February 15th, 2023 social visitation for AIC’s will be restored.



