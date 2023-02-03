The Coos County Jail has not been able to have social visitation for Adults in Custody (AIC’s) for over two years due to health and safety issues arising from COVID-19, staffing shortages, and logistical issues.
The Corrections Staff know how important it is for both AIC’s and families to keep in contact and have been working diligently to restore social visitation. The Corrections Division is excited to announce that effective February 15th, 2023 social visitation for AIC’s will be restored.
The Coos County Jail will have male AIC's visitation every Wednesday and female AIC's visitation every Friday. Visitation will be for 30 minutes and will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the selected day of the week as outlined above.
AIC's will be required to add approved visitors to their visitation list. Once a visitor is added to an AIC’s list the visitor MUST call the Coos County Jail visitation line at 541-396-7861 M-S between 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to schedule visits. Visits MUST be made at least (24) hours in advance. For more information please visit our website at https://www.co.coos.or.us/sheriff/page/coos-county-jail
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In