COOS COUNTY — Over the past several days, people from all over the country have been advised to “socially distance” themselves from others as a way to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended folks stay at least six feet away from anyone who appears to be sick as a way to minimize the risk of others being infected.
Coos Health and Wellness’ Health Care Integration and Promotion Director and Public Information Officer Eric Gleason said the term “social distancing” is a public health practice used to create space between people to stop and slow down the spread of contagious diseases.
According to Gleason, it is OK to leave your home and go outside keeping in mind you stay six feet away from others. A walk outside, riding your bicycle or participating in a number of outdoor recreational activities is safe to do as long as people continue to follow the CDC’s guidelines.
“We don’t have any cases (of COVID-19) in Coos County right now but we still need to take precautions in order to maintain the health of the overall community,” said Gleason.
However, Gleason also added whenever possible to avoid going anywhere if they don’t have to as another way to avoid close contact with the the area’s most vulnerable populations.
Coos Health and Wellness will be conducting weekly virtual town halls every Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Facebook Live to discuss changes in COVID-19 and to address people’s concerns.
People can watch the upcoming town halls on CHW’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CoosHealthWellness/. Folks with questions are encouraged to submit them via email to covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
Community members will also have the option of asking questions during the live stream of the town hall in the comments section.
