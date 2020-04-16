SOUTH COAST — As the weather begins to change, rules around social distancing remain the same.
Coos Health and Wellness issued a press release earlier this week reminding individuals that as days with blue skies and warm weather become more common, precautions around the novel coronavirus still need to be followed.
“Your efforts in physical distancing and following the recommendation to ‘Stay Home. Save Lives.’ are working to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. We must continue life-saving physical distancing even in nice weather,” the release stated. “Although the weather is nice we still need you to stay home and limit travel to essential trips.”
The initial guidelines from the state for outdoor exercise are still in place. These guidelines have encouraged Oregonians to practice physical distancing while doing things such as running, biking or walking.
Coos Health and Wellness has continued to urge more of the same.
“If you’re able to maintain physical distancing, enjoy the outdoor areas of your residence,” the release stated before including more possible options. “Have an outdoor picnic at your residence with the people you live with. Have a virtual picnic with friends. Get things done at home such as gardening or washing your car. Open doors and windows to get fresh air while remaining inside.”
Brian Leon, an epidemiologist at Coos Health and Wellness, stressed the importance of being careful.
“I think we all just recognize that as individuals have been cooped up for a while and the sun starts coming out and they’re like oh gosh, I’ve got to get out there and have a little bit of fun, stretch the legs,” he said. “We still want them to be careful in terms of social distancing and things like that.”
The briefing also included reminders to avoid thing such as travel, group sports, social gatherings and hiking on crowded trails.
“Staying close to home on a beautiful Oregon day is difficult. We appreciate everyone’s commitment to staying home and saving lives. As we continue through this uncertain time, we ask that we continue to be kind to one another, give each other grace and show gratitude,” the release read.
