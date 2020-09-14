COOS BAY — A live reading of "Anchorman — The Legend of Ron Burgundy" will be held one night only with a cast of local celebrities via Facebook live.
“And in San Diego, one anchorman was more man than the rest. His name was Ron Burgundy. He was like a god walking amongst mere mortals. He had a voice that could make a wolverine purr and suits so fine they made Sinatra look like a hobo ...”
As they did with The Princess Bride earlier this year, So It Goes Coffeehouse and Friends have assembled a cast of local celebrities — entertainers, businesspeople, news professionals and more — for "Anchorman" live reading! This one-night-only live reading will take place online at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at www.facebook.com/soitgoescoffeehouse.
The cast includes Taylor Marchant (Bay Eye Clinic), Carmen Matthews (7 Devils Brewery), Rik Villareal (Itty Bitty Inn), Aymee Pedder (Liberty Theater President), Tim Novotny (Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission), Derek Baden (Bay Area Hospital), Stephanie Hadley (Yak Social), Samuel Bonner (West Coast Shower Doors & More), Michael Pedder (Liberty Theatre), Bryan Bailey (live from Hawaii), Korra Slaska (First Grader), Jillian Farmer (formerly of The World Newspaper), and more. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live through Zoom on the So It Goes Coffeehouse page, and later on YouTube. Anchorman is rated PG-13, some language and suggestive situations. The event is free to the community.
So It Goes also continues its weekly storytime for kids and families with owner John Beane every Sunday online. For complete list of events check them out on Facebook, Instagram, or at www.soitgoescoffee.com or for additional information, call 541-808-9333.
