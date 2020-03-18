COOS BAY — Local business So It Goes Coffeehouse has temporarily shut down, but the owners are making the most of the down time by posting morning Storytime videos to social media for kids stuck inside because of COVID-19 mandates.

Yesterday, So It Goes Coffee House co-owner John Beane reached out to local families, reading “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me,” By Maya Angelou.

“Storytime is an offering we can make that is perfectly safe and we hope helps people through these times, especially with all of the moms and dads who are newly hanging out with their kids all day long,” Beane said.

So It Goes plans to release Storytime videos daily to help keep kids entertained.

“With everyone constantly keeping up on with what’s going on, we’re happy to provide a respite,” Beane said.

To So It Goes surprise, their video reached out further than the local community, and today's Storytime will be featured on ABC’s Good Morning America’s website.