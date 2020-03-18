John Beane Story Time
Buy Now

Shop owner John Beane records a video Wednesday morning at So It Goes Coffee House in Coos Bay. Beane began hosting virtual story times on social media recently after closing his cafe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Ed Glazar The World

COOS BAY — Local business So It Goes Coffeehouse has temporarily shut down, but the owners are making the most of the down time by posting morning Storytime videos to social media for kids stuck inside because of COVID-19 mandates.

Yesterday, So It Goes Coffee House co-owner John Beane reached out to local families, reading “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me,” By Maya Angelou.

John Beane Story Time

John Beane Story Time

John Beane records a video as he reads a book Wednesday morning at So It Goes Coffee House in Coos Bay. Beane began hosting his virtual story …

“Storytime is an offering we can make that is perfectly safe and we hope helps people through these times, especially with all of the moms and dads who are newly hanging out with their kids all day long,” Beane said.

So It Goes plans to release Storytime videos daily to help keep kids entertained.

John Beane Story Time

John Beane Story Time

Shop owner John Beane records a video Wednesday morning at So It Goes Coffee House in Coos Bay. Beane began hosting virtual story times on soc…

“With everyone constantly keeping up on with what’s going on, we’re happy to provide a respite,” Beane said.  

To So It Goes surprise, their video reached out further than the local community, and today's Storytime will be featured on ABC’s Good Morning America’s website.

Nicholas A. Johnson can be reached at 541-266-6049, or by email at worldnews5@countrymedia.net.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through March 31, receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $14.99 for 30 days (available for 60 days total).

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Load comments