On display

The artwork of Carlie Philene will be on display at So It Goes Coffeehouse.

So It Goes Coffeehouse will showcase the work of artist Carlie Philene, a full- time, local artist in North Bend. Her love for vibrant colors and self expression, fuels her creative passions. Whether it be painting, digital illustration or sculpting - you can definitely feel her passion Check her out on Instagram for more: @savagerazberry

So It Goes Coffeehouse will show the work through most of October. The coffeehouse is at 190 Central Avenue, Coos Bay.

