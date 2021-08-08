So It Goes Coffeehouse recently announced open auditions for The Breakfast Club of the Living Dead, an original satire written by John Beane, author of Pulp Shakespeare and Lebowski: Prince of Ninepins.
Auditions will take place Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. at So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central, Coos Bay 97420
Looking for:
Clare Standoffish, the princess
Blender, the criminal
Andrew, the jock
Brian, the brain
Sheedy, the basket case
Vernon, the vice principal
The Janitor
Lloyd Dobbler in the wrong movie
Zombies
All roles are open. They are looking for comic ability and will consider any gender/age/ethnicity for any role. All actors are paid. The production is directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr and will perform at So It Goes Coffeehouse the last couple weeks in October. Costumes by Penny Peters. Art by Billy Tackett.
