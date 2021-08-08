Hosting auditions

So it Goes Coffee house will host auditions for The Breakfast Club of the Living Dead

So It Goes Coffeehouse recently announced open auditions for The Breakfast Club of the Living Dead, an original satire written by John Beane, author of Pulp Shakespeare and Lebowski: Prince of Ninepins. 

Auditions will take place Monday, August 23, and Tuesday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. at So It Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central, Coos Bay 97420

Looking for:

Clare Standoffish, the princess

Blender, the criminal

Andrew, the jock

Brian, the brain

Sheedy, the basket case

Vernon, the vice principal

The Janitor

Lloyd Dobbler in the wrong movie

Zombies

All roles are open. They are looking for comic ability and will consider any gender/age/ethnicity for any role. All actors are paid. The production is directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr and will perform at So It Goes Coffeehouse the last couple weeks in October. Costumes by Penny Peters. Art by Billy Tackett.

