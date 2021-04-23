Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play is presented live online one night only at 7 p.m. April 30 on the So It Goes Coffeehouse Facebook page. Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play is a family friendly show written by Christian Borle, that runs just under an hour. This Marvel Spotlight play is presented with permission from Concord Theatricals. There is no charge for the performance.
The link to the page will go live at 7 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/soitgoescoffeehouse
The cast includes Bryan Bailey (Thor), Taylor Marchant (Loki), Eric Gleason (Odin and Cul), Tim Novotny (Thor Odinson and Herald), Derek Baden (Fandral, The Jock and Forseti), Aymee Pedder (Freyja, Editor and Frigg), Sabrina Gonzalez (Sif and Ellisiv), Anse Tauber (Hogun and The Comic Book Geek), Mike the Bear (Volstaag and Hoener), and features 12-year-old Juliana Lopez (Atli), and 11-year-old Nicoya Pruess (Heimdall). The show is directed by John Beane and Daneal Doerr.
So It Goes Coffeehouse has brought shows such as Dash Riprock & The Tentacles of Doom, Murder Party and Pulp Shakespeare. So It Goes continues its storytime offerings for kids and families online during the pandemic, as well as weekly contributions for local homeless groups. For information check them out on Facebook, Instagram or at soitgoescoffee.com.
