SOUTH COAST — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement warning of an elevated threat of dangerous sneaker waves expected over the Fourth of July weekend.
The beach hazards statement is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening along South Coast beaches, from Douglas County to Curry County, particularly those beaches that are more south facing.
"Despite seemingly calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and drag them out to sea," NWS officials warned. "Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. Logs and other debris can be lifted and floated by these waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. Never turn your back to the ocean."
Caution should be used when in or near the water. People are advised to stay a safe distance from the water along beaches, rocks, jetties, piers and other waterside infrastructure.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD. More information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/Medford.
