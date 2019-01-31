COOS COUNTY — Now that the government shutdown is over, Oregon Coast Community Action is letting the public know of some impacts.
According to a press release from ORCCA earlier this week, the Oregon SNAP participants received their February benefits Jan. 18. This means their March benefits will not be issued until March 1-9.
“That could be a gap of up to 50 days, creating extra pressure on food pantries in the last weeks of February,” the release said. “At South Coast Food Share, we are attempting to stock extra food in our warehouse to cover those weeks.”
ORCCA thanked the community and business partners for helping support its efforts “to ensure our government neighbors have food and other supports during the government shutdown,” the release said.
The Mill Casino-Hotel donated $2,500 and 25 percent of buffet sales, while also holding a protein-based food drive.
The Confederated Tribes of Lower Umpqua, Siuslaw, and Coos held a food and fund drive, while the Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club donated $2,000.
“Thank you,” the release said. “From a hunger perspective, the end of the shutdown is good news. The agreement ensures that federal employees will return to work and receive back pay and SNAP benefits will be funded at least through April.”
However, the release pointed out that the shutdown highlighted important aspects “worth repeating,” including that SNAP remain the first line of defense against hunger and that food pantries supported by volunteers and South Coast Food Share be the second line of defense.
“Whatever your job, many of our community members are ‘one paycheck away’ from needing assistance to make ends meet,” the release said. “Most importantly, neighbors on the South Coast ignored the national politics and stepped up to help community members in need.”