Starting Oct. 1, Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see a permanent average increase of about $36 per month, per person to their regular SNAP benefits. This permanent increase is the result of federal changes to the Thrifty Food Plan.
In addition, most SNAP recipients in Oregon will continue to receive additional emergency SNAP benefits in October.
The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October, approximately 408,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $64 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to increase regular SNAP benefits and to provide additional emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Program. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
Emergency food benefits will be available on Oct. 12 for current SNAP households. New SNAP households will receive the emergency allotments Oct. 29 or Nov. 2.
SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards.
More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.
Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to the ONE Customer Service Center at 1-800-699-9075.
If you are a SNAP household and your income or the number of people in your household has changed, it could impact your benefits. It is important to make sure ODHS has the most up-to-date information.
