NORTH BEND – For the next several days, Knife River Materials will be performing a controlled burn on a vacant lot off 11th Street between Pine and Lincoln Street in North Bend.
According to a flyer distributed by Knife River, the materials being used for the burn are organic, woody debris collected from the site’s clearing operations.
The North Bend Fire Department has received permits from the company to complete the burn and has informed the surrounding emergency agencies of its presence.
The burn will be supervised and monitored closely by the North Bend Fire Department to ensure the safety of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The site is being developed by John Hanson of Smooth Rock Contracting, whose company is in the beginning stages of building new homes in the area along Fir Street.