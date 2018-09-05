COOS BAY — To say Jeffrey Smith has a passion for specialty, craft beer would be a bit of an understatement.
The owner of Smith’s Bayway Market in downtown Coos Bay has transformed his convenience store located on 325 South Broadway into an oasis for beer enthusiasts.
With over 500 varieties of craft beer, Smith has curated a wide selection of exclusive, unique brews including IPAs, stouts and ciders not typically found on the South Coast.
“I’ve made a lot of calls to a lot of breweries and fought with a lot of distributors to bring all these beers here,” said Smith. “But, it’s great seeing people pick something up and say, ‘Wow you carry this here!’”
Over his 11 years running the market, Smith said he’s developed his own system for choosing and restocking the store’s beer selection, which includes a mixture of customer’s suggestions and his own in-depth online research.
“I always try to keep things fresh and new,” said Smith. “We don’t have anything computerized yet, so it’s all in my head of what we have, what we need and what we have to rotate in and out.”
Smith developed his appreciation and love for craft beer after living in Portland for 15 years and seeing its huge selection of beers from around the country. Inspired by it the local breweries, Smith will also age cases that he receives in the store’s back-stock cooler.
As a way to increase its taste and quality, he will store the cases for a certain length of time. According to Smith, he currently has about 80 cases of beer that he is aging.
Bayway Market has been in Smith’s family since his dad, Martin, acquired the business in 1987. At age 16, Smith worked alongside his dad helping by restocking shelves and unloading new product.
“My dad taught me that you have to work for what you want and that things aren’t just handed to you,” said Smith. “He had (the store) for about 20 years and then he passed away. I think he made me stronger and ready to do other things in my life and eventually I come back and took this over.”
In addition to the wide beer selection, Smith said he hopes to install a couple of beer tap handles in the near future to allow his customers with growlers to be able to fill them. He also said he has hopes of possibly hosting his own beer festival in Coos Bay that would feature many of the breweries he showcases at the market.
With a staff of about six people, the market he said is also looking into growing its deli section and introducing more handmade, ready to order sandwiches and food items. The store also features a wine section with wines made in Oregon.
“I love my customers,” said Smith. “They keep me grounded and l love being able to talk beer with them.”