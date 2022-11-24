Volunteers
Reading is a critical skill for kids, helping them start, and stay, on a path to success in school and beyond. With data from the Oregon Department of Education showing the devastating impact the pandemic had on student learning, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading is calling for volunteers to read with kids and enable the organization to ramp up service to students along the Southern Oregon coast.

Statewide assessment data released earlier this fall revealed that all students, across all groups, lost ground in reading and math achievement between 2019 and 2022 and the state as a whole saw passing rates on reading exams fall almost 10% points.

