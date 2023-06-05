SMART Reading

SMART Reading recently received a $750 grant from the city of North Bend for community services.

 Contributed photo

The SMART Reading program was recently awarded a $750 grant for community services. The SMART Reading South Coast Area program is a children’s literacy non-profit that raises funds and supports SMART Reading from Reedsport to Brookings, including at Hillcrest and North Bay elementary schools.

The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process, and the funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities.

