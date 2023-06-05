The SMART Reading program was recently awarded a $750 grant for community services. The SMART Reading South Coast Area program is a children’s literacy non-profit that raises funds and supports SMART Reading from Reedsport to Brookings, including at Hillcrest and North Bay elementary schools.
The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process, and the funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities.
Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
The North Bend City Council annually awards limited funds via grants to community groups and projects. This is done in connection with North Bend’s budget process.
The funds are, in essence, state funds the City receives as its portion of the Oregon revenue sharing to cities. Part of the Council’s criteria in considering grant applications is whether a particular community group or project helps cut the need for public assistance or aids one of our municipal departments.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In