COOS COUNTY — Thousands of medical supplies are being distributed to area hospitals and businesses by one local nonprofit agency.
Recently, the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board received $126,000 from the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which was passed through the Department of Labor for Rapid Response to Layoffs.
The investment board passed along these funds in a series of $5,000 grants – used either:
- To help small businesses stay afloat financially.
- Or to help small businesses and other organizations buy healthcare items such as masks or hand sanitizer.
“It is flexible funding,” said Kyle Stevens, the investment board’s executive director.
The nonprofit received the funds shortly after the coronavirus pandemic sent the global economy into a tailspin some four weeks ago. Since then, a total of 206 gallons of hand sanitizer, 10,492 KN95 masks, and 8,648 surgical masks have been distributed to Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.
The hand sanitizer was produced locally. The masks were purchased from China.
Local grant recipients have been as varied as an oyster company and a hotel, each receiving $5,000. Stevens said the funding has gone to “who you can help,” designed to keep people working and avoid layoffs.
As for providing the supplies requested by businesses and area hospitals, Stevens said his agency began ordering as soon as he caught wind of the shortages emerging nationwide. “We started purchasing March 15,” he said.
Rather than buying the now-coveted N95 masks, which is the U.S. standard, the nonprofit purchased KN95 masks, the Chinese standard. “KN is what you can get now,” he said. “Everything else is hard to find.
“We got in early enough to have inventory on hand.”
Across the three counties covered by the workforce investment board, 115 businesses and organizations have received funding.
“The first wave (of recipients) was healthcare, people in immediate need,” Stevens said. “We weren’t looking to replenish stockpiles, but to help people get through until they could get something else, to set their mind at ease.
“We can get shipments here in five days, so it’s fairly quick.”
The investment board also has been able to purchase marine vinyl, used for boat windows, and pair it with 3D printing components to make face shields. Stevens said a Rogue River-area group has made face shields and 3D printed headbands at home.
Meantime, Marshfield High School manufacturing teacher Glen Crook has been 3D printing “ear savers” for masks. The ear savers are used to take the strap off of the ear so there is no strain, at the same time allowing the user to pull the straps for a better fit.
“(Crook) has also been 3D printing a mask with an interchangeable filter,” Stevens said. “He started doing this on his own, with his own materials.”
The Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board has helped coordinate these independent efforts to get supplies into the hands of those organizations with the most need.
“We knew people would have a hard time finding certain items that are crucial to keep businesses running, so we found them, reached out to them, and word spread,” Stevens said.
