Last week, the Oregon State Senate passed House Bill 2161 B, a measure that will increase the value of small forestland owner forest conservation tax credit for Small Forestland Owners (SFOs) by increasing certified stumpage value by 25 percent.

“When the Private Forest Accord was passed during the 2022 Legislative Session, many of our Small Forestland Owners were negatively impacted by the loss of harvest potential and value on their forestlands of less than 5,000 acres,” said Senator David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford). “These small forestland owners are family-owned businesses that play a critical role in our communities and their economies. Having many of these small forestland owners within my Senate District, I drafted this legislation to assist them and other SFOs across the state by increasing their forest conservation tax credit.”

