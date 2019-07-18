BANDON — On Wednesday at 8 a.m., a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook just off the Oregon coast.
The quake happened about 141 miles west-northwest of Bandon on the Juan de Fuca Plate, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of more than 8.5 miles. Authorities say the temblor was likely too far offshore for it to be felt on land. A tsunami warning was not issued.
Though it was not in the subduction zone, Coos County Emergency Manager Mike Murphy said the recent geological activity in Oregon, Washington state and Montana are all reminders that Cascadia is still coming.
“These quakes, like the ones in California, have dusted off the awareness,” Murphy said. “The big one is still out there. It’s a good reminder that any point in time, bingo. We won’t know when it happens, just that it will.”
These small quakes recently seen along the coast are usual for the region, Murphy added. The one seen in Montana made people sit up and question what was going on, but Murphy explained that the area has mountains too and though quakes aren’t common they also are not unheard of out there either.
“There does seem like a lot of activity right now, but it comes and goes and then we have weeks where we don’t have anything,” Murphy said. “But this activity is not out of the normal range for us.”
Murphy said this is a good reminder to prepare for Cascadia, which is expected to be an 8 to 9.5 magnitude quake, and that the first part of getting ready is learning where high ground is in areas people spend the most time, so they can get out of the tsunami inundation zone immediately after the shaking stops.
“The only warning you’re going to get is a massive shaking for a long time,” Murphy said. “After that, go to high ground without thinking about it. Know from every location where you spend time, where the high ground is. Have food supplies, flashlight, shelter, water, don’t carry a lot of stuff. You will probably survive even if you do all the wrong things.”
As he explained, most people survive earthquakes. If people are in the tsunami inundation zone, Murphy said the most important thing for them is getting out of the way of the water. After that, go-bags and basic supplies will make “life better for you afterwards,” he said.
That includes shelter, or having a pup tent or tarp, as well as food and an LED flashlight.
“The more food and water you have, the better off you are,” Murphy said. “If you have critical medications, have those. Have copies of important paperwork, pocket planners with phone numbers for a doctor and hospitals because when you’re stressed you don’t think of things well.”
But Murphy underlined the importance of getting to high ground first and staying there after.
“We have to get people out of the way before we can worry about anything else,” he said.