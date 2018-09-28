COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center will be hosting a Lunch and Learn event from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at 2110 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay. The event will provide information for those interested in becoming a business mentor.
Mentors are local individuals who have extensive experience as a business owner, entrepreneur, executive or manager. Mentors share their knowledge, skills and experience with budding entrepreneurs, small business owners and managers.
Only 30 seats are available. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/sbdc-mentor-recruiting-tickets-50609316829 or call the Southwestern SBDC office at 541-888-7026.