COOS BAY — Several slash piles are scheduled to burn today.
According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, the Coos Bay/North Bend Waterboard received permission to conduct the burn.
“The Authority Having Jurisdiction has limited burning opportunities to days within a predicated north wind,” the release said. “Any additional burning by the CB/NB Waterboard will be completed on days that meet that criteria.”
Residents may see smoke south of Ocean Boulevard from the burning slash piles.