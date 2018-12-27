Try 1 month for 99¢
COOS BAY — Several slash piles are scheduled to burn today.

According to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department, the Coos Bay/North Bend Waterboard received permission to conduct the burn.

“The Authority Having Jurisdiction has limited burning opportunities to days within a predicated north wind,” the release said. “Any additional burning by the CB/NB Waterboard will be completed on days that meet that criteria.”

Residents may see smoke south of Ocean Boulevard from the burning slash piles.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

