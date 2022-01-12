Mingus Skatepark and the nonprofit Coos Bay Skatepark Association are welcoming not just skaters but BMX riders and scooter users as approved by the Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday.
The park originally built by association founder Tristen Reasor in 2009 reached fame among skatepark riders and writers who featured it in Thrasher Magazine twice.
“I have talked to people from all over the country who come here,” Reasor said. “Oregon is a mecca for skateboarders. People come from all over to skate in Oregon.”
But the skatepark fell into disrepair when the tile or coping at the top of the bowls at the park crumbled apart due to use by BMX riders and scooter users. It closed for a month last year while Reasor patched it up using his expertise as a long time skater.
“It needs a skatepark builder, and I guess I’m the one with the knowledge,” Reasor said at the time.
After the closure, some argued that the skatepark should only allow skateboarders due to the heavy damage at the top of the bowls.
The city’s Parks Commission even considered operating a second park for non skateboarders, but it was deemed impractical.
“There has been a huge effort by volunteers to repair the park and it’s now safe for users, and they’ve voiced their opinion to allow it for mixed use,” said Councilor Carmen Matthews who also sits on the Parks Commission. “Building a second park would be years out. The mission was to complete the repairs and just about everyone is in favor of mixed users.”
Matthews did not oppose a second park ever - just not now.
“It’d be great to have a second park but we’re just not at that point,” Matthews said.
The Parks Commission already approved mixed use but the proposal needed approval from the city council to complete the process.
Meantime, the Skatepark Association is still fund raising in hopes of getting enough money to offer a second skating venue for less experienced people and those who choose bikes, scooters and in-line skates. The current park was designed for advanced users with its super deep bowl.
“This place wasn’t designed for them, it was designed for skateboards, Reasor said. “I still think they deserve a place to ride, so that’s the next step for the nonprofit.”
The current park has 20 to 30 users on average per day. Reasor hopes to preserve the skatepark for the future while also planning for expansion.
