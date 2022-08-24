Alek Skarlatos has already lived life most people would envy.

A true American hero after fighting in Afghanistan as part of the Oregon National Guard and later helped stop a gunman on a train from Amsterdam to Paris and later a celebrity of sorts after he starred in a movie depicting the train incident and finished third in Dancing with the Stars, Skarlatos had no dreams of being in politics.

2
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Are you ready for back-to-school?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments