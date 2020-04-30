COOS COUNTY — According to new information provided by the Oregon Department of Corrections, six adults in custody were released from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in the month of April and three releases are scheduled in May. These releases came with the conclusion of each individual’s sentence.
Coos Health and Wellness reported that two of the individuals that were released in April took residence in Coos County.
With the coronavirus outbreak at Shutter Creek, there have been concerns about the possibility of former adults in custody spreading the disease. As of Wednesday, 13 adults in custody had tested positive for coronavirus at Shutter Creek in addition to two employees.
Before individuals around the state are released, they are given a questionnaire to check for symptoms of COVID-19. These questions include whether or not the individual is showing symptoms and if they have or have not had contact in the last two weeks with someone with the coronavirus. They are also educated on proper hygiene procedures and receive a mask if they are showing any symptoms.
Adults in custody who are about to be released are not tested for the coronavirus.
“(The Department of Corrections) Receiving and Discharge and Health Services employees at each DOC institution complete the form, provide a copy to the releasing (adult in custody), and then work with the appropriate Release Counselor to ensure the county community corrections agency receives the form. We are screening all adults in custody who are releasing from DOC custody,” read an email from Jennifer Black at the Oregon Department of Corrections.
“Please know, we cannot continue to incarcerate anyone beyond their established release date.”
Coos Health and Wellness is attempting to stay in contact with individuals who are being released and provide them with what they can.
“We have had some contact with individuals who have been released. Yesterday was a big day for conversations between our various agencies about … making sure we’re doing everything we can for the local public health authority jurisdiction to have as much info as possible to make that communication better,” said Brian Leon, an epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness.
“That includes a much more advanced notice for someone who is about to be released. Instead of just knowing about it within a few days, potentially within weeks. As we understand, they advise us that it’s often almost as soon as they come to the facility there is a tentative release plan for when they leave.”
The first positive case of coronavirus at Shutter Creek was reported on April 9 and shortly after, an adult in custody was being released from the institution.
“Because they were released fairly soon after we learned of the first case, it was essentially we’ve got our first case, here’s his info, by the way, somebody is being released tomorrow,” said Leon.
“(The Department of Corrections) wouldn’t have had to provide that information if there had not been a positive case so that kind of forced a late notification in that instance. The other individual that was scheduled to be released later that week, we received their names and addresses that they were to be released to.”
Going forward, Coos Health and Wellness is hoping to have conversations with adults in custody prior to them being released so they can help the situation as best they can.
“At least, ASAP connection with that individual as soon as they are released so we can set the tone and make sure they understand what they’re up against, make sure they’re educated, all those things they need to be looking out for,” said Leon.
“Make sure they are isolating. Make sure that any needs that they may have are taken care of so not to discourage isolation. Just trying to remove all the barriers to keep them safe and keep the community safe.”
