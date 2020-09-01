MAPLETON — At the request of the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Marine Board is issuing a closure to all recreational boating on the Siuslaw River between the Highway 126 Bridge in Mapleton downstream to Tiernan Landing.
The temporary closure is in effect from Sept. 1 through Sept. 13, 2020, and is necessary due to fire suppression efforts and road closures in the area.
Fire suppression aircraft are accessing the river for water and pose a significant danger to any boaters on the river. Marine officers are assisting on the water and making contacts with local homeowners asking for their active cooperation.
Lane County has issued a Level 3 evacuation for residents of Hadsell Creek Road, and a Level 2 evacuation for residents on or near Sweet Creek Road., on the south side of the Siuslaw River.
For a map of the evacuation areas, visit https://sartopo.com/m/QRCS. Updates from the Oregon Department of Forestry can be found on the Fire Blog at http://odfwildfire.wpengine.com/.
