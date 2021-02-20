The community of Sitkum has a new fire department garage housing a 1,200-gallon water tender, with room for one more vehicle. Sitkum, located about 25 miles east of Myrtle Point, is included in the Dora-Sitkum Rural Fire Protection District. The department’s main station is in Dora.
The new fire garage may help Sitkum properties qualify for a better ISO rating that could result in lower fire insurance costs, according to Fire Chief Mike Sonnen.
An open house is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the garage. The street address is 18022 Sitkum Lane, Myrtle Point. The public is invited to drop in, and refreshments will be served.
Dora-Sitkum RFPD worked on the garage project for about six years. Construction was funded by federal dollars in a HUD Block Grant disbursed by Business Oregon, with Coos County as the recipient. The overall cost for building the garage was about $508,000, with $94,000 of that going toward site preparation, according to Joe Slack, architect. Block Grant funds for the project totaled $755,950, said Rich Kirk, Dora-Sitkum RFPD board chair.
The garage includes solar panels with a storage battery. Any excess power generated will be credited to the fire department by Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative.
“We couldn’t have built the garage without the support of Coos County commissioners Melissa Cribbins, John Sweet and Bob Main,” said Kirk.
Win Elder was the general contractor. The fire department’s board members include David Rose, Betty Vaughn, Tara Johnson and Mark Stoller. The grants coordinator was Linda Kirk.
