COOS COUNTY — The Coos Bay District's Bureau of Land Management released this year’s vendor list where Coos Bay, Medford, and Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Christmas tree permits can be purchased.
In North Bend, permits can be purchased at the Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District Office located at 1300 Airport Lane in North Bend. It can also be found online at www.blm.gov/office/coos-bay-district-office.
To reach the office by phone, call 541-756-0100. The office is open Mondays through Fridays from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In Powers, permits can be purchased at the Powers Ranger District located at 42861 Highway 242. It can also be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/rogue-siskiyou.
To reach by phone, call 541-439-6200. The office is open Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Permits can also be purchased at the Powers Market & Variety located at 490 Second Ave., Powers.
To reach by phone, call 541-439-2321. Powers Market & Variety is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.