On Saturday, August 13, at 10 a.m., a test of the Pony Creek Dam Warning System will take place. The test of area sirens is being conducted by Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board. The purpose of this test is to give the public an opportunity to hear the siren and familiarize themselves with the audible warning should a dam breach occur.

Sirens located at the North Bend High School and the Water Board Service Center will be activated at 10 a.m. for one test. The test will consist of a three-minute (15 seconds on – 10 seconds off) siren blast representing a dam failure warning.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments