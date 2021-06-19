Chephren Sinko of Myrtle Point earned placement on the Gonzaga University president's list for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the west's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
