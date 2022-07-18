#30. Gonzaga University

Location: Spokane, WA Acceptance rate: 67% Net price: $33,586 SAT range: 1110–1300 Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,100 Overall rank: #223

Chephren Sinko from Myrtle Point recently graduated from Gonzaga University in graduation exercises May 8.

 Sinko earned a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and graduated Cum Laude.

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law. 

