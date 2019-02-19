COOS BAY — A sinkhole opened up beneath a semi-truck in the Big Lots parking lot last week.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, Coast Pavement Maintenance drove up to the site that has since been blocked off with caution tape to survey the damage, though have since said they won't be taking the job to fix it.
Though the hole isn’t big enough to swallow a mid-sized vehicle, it was enough to swallow one of the semi-truck’s tires.
Jeremy Roberts, laborer with Coast Pavement Maintenance, told The World that for a company to fix it, they will likely have to be there for an entire day.
“We’ll come in, cut it out, fill it in and then repave it,” he said. “I’ve seen some this bad before. The last one I saw was across the street at Sizzler a couple years ago.”
Though he wasn’t sure exactly what caused the sinkhole in the Big Lots parking lot, he said it was likely from the weight of the truck parked there.