DOUGLAS COUNTY — On Saturday, Nov. 9, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on state Highway 38 near milepost 25, approximately 10 miles west of Elkton.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2016 GMC Canyon pickup, operated by John Norlin, 84, of Roseburg, was traveling on Highway 38 when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a press release from OSP.
Norlin sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
One lane of Highway 38 was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.
OSP was assisted Scottsburg Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.