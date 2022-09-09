Love to sing? Want to sing traditional holiday songs, learn new songs and have fun?
All women ages 16 and older who enjoy singing are welcome to explore the joy of a cappella singing with Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus during their annual Christmas Chorus beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 and running for 13 consecutive Tuesdays from 6:15-8 p.m. at the Bay Area Senior Center, 886 S. 4th St. Coos Bay.
Learn Christmas and other seasonal music together and perform with Sea Breeze Harmony at a holiday concert at the Coos Art Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10. Other performance opportunities will be available in December.
Music reading is admired but not required. Audio learning tracks are available. Fees are $30 and include the use of sheet music, audio learning tracks, and six weeks of vocal instruction. The fee can be applied to dues for those who decide to join the chorus.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is an active group that sings for festivals, parties, fundraisers, dinners, holiday events – you name it. The group competes at the regional level, which helps to focus on refining singing and performing abilities. They also sing for enjoyment, emphasizing fun, friendship and four-part harmony.
Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus is a nonprofit organization and an affiliated chapter of Sweet Adelines International.
Come join in the fun! For more information about the Christmas Chorus or Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus, contact director Gail Elber at 541-808-1773.
