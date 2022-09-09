Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus

Love to sing? Want to sing traditional holiday songs, learn new songs and have fun? 

All women ages 16 and older who enjoy singing are welcome to explore the joy of a cappella singing with Sea Breeze Harmony Chorus during their annual Christmas Chorus beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13 and running for 13 consecutive Tuesdays from 6:15-8 p.m. at the Bay Area Senior Center, 886 S. 4th St. Coos Bay.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

With fall right around the corner, is it too early for Pumpkin Spice?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments