It’s been a while since I’ve written in this space, and I regret that. My regret is partially due to not having things like this for you to read, but moreso because it means I haven’t been out exploring.
And that’s the truth. Due to a shortage of staff at the paper and some personal issues at home, I simply haven’t been out much.
That changed last week when I received multiple emails regarding a tsunami warning for the Charleston area. While initially causing concern, once I read the information, I relaxed. The tsunami was supposed to max out at less than 3 feet, so I didn’t expect much damage.
About an hour after it was supposed to arrive, I took my wife and a couple of kids to Charleston to see if there were any issues. In Charleston, I could see no impact, so we kept driving. When we hit Sunset Beach, you could definitely tell things were different.
First, park rangers were blocking the entrance to Sunset Beach. They were letting people in, but they asked those who stopped to stay in their cars. Massive waves were crashing into shore, and I can imagine there was massive undertow pulling back out.
We watched for a minute, but my wife wanted to see the water from the cliffs, so we headed uphill and pulled into the parking area at Simpson Reef.
Now, I had been to Simpson Reef before, trying desperately to see the seals and sea lions that are supposed to be there. I could hear them, but they were always out of sight. This day things were different there.
First, the ocean was raging. As the waves hit the rocks in and around Simpson Reef, it sent massive plumes of water airborne. Some of them easily topped 50 feet high, with the biggest waves making their own rainbows as they dissipated.
That went on and on as the ocean was clearly “angry” after the volcanic eruption 5,000 miles away. We sat there for quite a while watching the waves crash into the rocks, trying desperately to get a good photo of the massive waves.
We got a lot of pictures, but none that accurately tell the story of what we saw that morning.
After a while, we moved down to the point closest to the reef, and even then, with the ocean raging, you could hear the seals and sea lions on the rocks. It was kind of surreal. With my wife’s new phone and 100x zoom, we used her camera to watch them.
Most were perched higher up the rock to stay away from the waves, but to my surprise there were a handful sitting in the sand in front of the rock. And every few minutes, those brave ones got swept over with waves crashing into the rock. In my mind, they were having fun.
We sure did. If you want to see nature at its finest, stop by Simpson Reef. If you have binoculars, take them with you. But this is more about simply getting outside. Whether you’re visiting the beach, walking in the forest, going fishing or finding some other way to explore, find an excuse to get outside for a little while. It’s worth it and it’s good for your heart, soul and mind.
